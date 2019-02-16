Kohinoor Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.44 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.64% to Rs 198.44 croreNet loss of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 59.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 198.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 205.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales198.44205.94 -4 OPM %-37.1111.03 -PBDT-56.213.59 PL PBT-59.441.04 PL NP-59.440.83 PL
