Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 77.25% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 3.25% to Rs 146.66 croreNet profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 77.25% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 146.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 142.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales146.66142.04 3 OPM %6.319.08 -PBDT6.3710.89 -42 PBT1.816.83 -73 NP1.145.01 -77
