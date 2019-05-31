Kolte Patil Developers consolidated net profit declines 1.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 59.08% to Rs 195.44 crore

Net profit of Kolte Patil Developers declined 1.16% to Rs 40.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 59.08% to Rs 195.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 477.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.93% to Rs 75.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.03% to Rs 869.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1402.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

