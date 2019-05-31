Kolte Patil Developers consolidated net profit declines 1.16% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
BLS Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 59.08% to Rs 195.44 croreNet profit of Kolte Patil Developers declined 1.16% to Rs 40.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 59.08% to Rs 195.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 477.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.93% to Rs 75.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.03% to Rs 869.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1402.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales195.44477.66 -59 869.291402.72 -38 OPM %39.2821.73 -28.4221.56 - PBDT47.5184.23 -44 166.17218.19 -24 PBT43.9179.41 -45 151.23202.83 -25 NP40.1440.61 -1 75.40121.48 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU