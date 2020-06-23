Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.46% to Rs 221.74 croreNet loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 40.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 221.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 195.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.98% to Rs 72.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.45% to Rs 1129.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 865.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales221.74195.44 13 1129.50865.87 30 OPM %1.7339.28 -20.6828.54 - PBDT-0.2947.51 PL 200.89166.17 21 PBT-3.1843.91 PL 183.67151.23 21 NP-16.4740.14 PL 72.4075.40 -4
