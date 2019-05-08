Kopran consolidated net profit rises 49.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 99.71 croreNet profit of Kopran rose 49.71% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 99.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.23% to Rs 24.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 357.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales99.7196.27 4 357.90314.71 14 OPM %11.8111.11 -12.949.66 - PBDT13.759.65 42 40.4031.40 29 PBT11.537.53 53 31.6622.89 38 NP7.685.13 50 24.0220.49 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU