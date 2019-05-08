Kopran consolidated net profit rises 49.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 99.71 crore

Net profit of rose 49.71% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 99.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.23% to Rs 24.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 357.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

99.7196.27357.90314.7111.8111.1112.949.6613.759.6540.4031.4011.537.5331.6622.897.685.1324.0220.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)