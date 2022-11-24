Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit rises 40.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.53% to Rs 192.63 crore

Net profit of Kosamattam Finance rose 40.34% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 192.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 152.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.192.63152.2480.1483.3450.3537.2143.4330.3531.5222.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)