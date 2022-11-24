Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit rises 40.34% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
G R Infraprojects announces completion of road project in Andhra Pradesh
Sales rise 26.53% to Rs 192.63 crore

Net profit of Kosamattam Finance rose 40.34% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 192.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 152.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales192.63152.24 27 OPM %80.1483.34 -PBDT50.3537.21 35 PBT43.4330.35 43 NP31.5222.46 40

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

