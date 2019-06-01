Kothari Fermentation & Biochem standalone net profit declines 7.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.84% to Rs 27.35 crore

Net profit of declined 7.22% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.41% to Rs 8.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 96.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

