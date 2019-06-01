Kothari Fermentation & Biochem standalone net profit declines 7.22% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kothari Products standalone net profit rises 219.45% in the March 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 17.84% to Rs 27.35 croreNet profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem declined 7.22% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.41% to Rs 8.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 96.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.3523.21 18 96.2087.69 10 OPM %19.5219.17 -18.4413.56 - PBDT4.974.11 21 16.1410.31 57 PBT4.053.30 23 12.497.18 74 NP2.572.77 -7 8.715.33 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU