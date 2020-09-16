Kothari Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.62% to Rs 759.18 croreNet loss of Kothari Products reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.62% to Rs 759.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1110.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales759.181110.25 -32 OPM %0.010.99 -PBDT-0.490.18 PL PBT-1.29-0.47 -174 NP-2.570.22 PL
