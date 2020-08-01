Kothari Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.43% to Rs 898.39 crore

Net profit of Kothari Products reported to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.43% to Rs 898.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1391.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.89% to Rs 34.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.07% to Rs 4113.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5718.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

