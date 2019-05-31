Kothari Products standalone net profit rises 219.45% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 596.78 croreNet profit of Kothari Products rose 219.45% to Rs 25.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 596.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 875.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.87% to Rs 20.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 3260.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4225.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales596.78875.25 -32 3260.194225.42 -23 OPM %1.851.08 -0.501.46 - PBDT26.86-4.33 LP 19.0052.50 -64 PBT26.28-4.82 LP 16.7750.50 -67 NP25.467.97 219 20.3644.14 -54
