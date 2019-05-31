Kothari Products standalone net profit rises 219.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 596.78 crore

Net profit of rose 219.45% to Rs 25.46 in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.97 during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 596.78 in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 875.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.87% to Rs 20.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 3260.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4225.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

596.78875.253260.194225.421.851.080.501.4626.86-4.3319.0052.5026.28-4.8216.7750.5025.467.9720.3644.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)