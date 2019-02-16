Kothari World Finance consolidated net profit declines 13.56% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 21.50% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Kothari World Finance declined 13.56% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.50% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.841.07 -21 OPM %77.3875.70 -PBDT0.650.81 -20 PBT0.580.74 -22 NP0.510.59 -14

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:22 IST

