Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
-
Sales decline 35.42% to Rs 0.31 croreNet loss of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 35.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.310.48 -35 OPM %-67.7460.42 -PBDT-0.210.29 PL PBT-0.210.29 PL NP-0.270.18 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU