Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit declines 27.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 82.67% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of declined 27.42% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.08% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 55.12% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.130.751.142.5438.46108.00-5.2683.070.450.820.342.120.450.820.342.120.450.620.141.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)