Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit declines 27.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Coal India consolidated net profit rises 362.47% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 82.67% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. declined 27.42% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.08% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 55.12% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.130.75 -83 1.142.54 -55 OPM %38.46108.00 --5.2683.07 - PBDT0.450.82 -45 0.342.12 -84 PBT0.450.82 -45 0.342.12 -84 NP0.450.62 -27 0.141.57 -91

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 10:47 IST

