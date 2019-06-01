Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit declines 27.42% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Svaraj Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the March 2019 quarter
Yash Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 82.67% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. declined 27.42% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.08% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 55.12% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.130.75 -83 1.142.54 -55 OPM %38.46108.00 --5.2683.07 - PBDT0.450.82 -45 0.342.12 -84 PBT0.450.82 -45 0.342.12 -84 NP0.450.62 -27 0.141.57 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU