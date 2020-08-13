Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 95.06% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
PDS beneficiaries woes: Free wheat of no use when flour mills shut due to lockdown
Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.42% to Rs 41.31 croreNet profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills declined 95.06% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.42% to Rs 41.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 59.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales41.3159.37 -30 OPM %3.874.63 -PBDT0.973.44 -72 PBT0.162.53 -94 NP0.122.43 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU