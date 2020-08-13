JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

US: Stocks end higher
Business Standard

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 95.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.42% to Rs 41.31 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills declined 95.06% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.42% to Rs 41.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 59.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales41.3159.37 -30 OPM %3.874.63 -PBDT0.973.44 -72 PBT0.162.53 -94 NP0.122.43 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU