Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 95.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.42% to Rs 41.31 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills declined 95.06% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.42% to Rs 41.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 59.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.41.3159.373.874.630.973.440.162.530.122.43

