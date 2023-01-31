JUST IN
Japan Stocks fall on profit taking
KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 162.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 188.12% to Rs 179.21 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 162.25% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 188.12% to Rs 179.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales179.2162.20 188 OPM %33.2646.59 -PBDT48.3520.38 137 PBT42.5516.93 151 NP34.4613.14 162

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:07 IST

