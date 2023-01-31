KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 162.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 188.12% to Rs 179.21 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 162.25% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 188.12% to Rs 179.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.179.2162.2033.2646.5948.3520.3842.5516.9334.4613.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)