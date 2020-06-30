JUST IN
KPT Industries consolidated net profit rises 566.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.39% to Rs 26.29 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries rose 566.27% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.39% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.33% to Rs 8.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 105.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.2929.67 -11 105.97105.40 1 OPM %14.3010.25 -11.3810.91 - PBDT2.311.77 31 7.446.22 20 PBT1.351.05 29 4.463.18 40 NP5.530.83 566 8.373.24 158

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 19:18 IST

