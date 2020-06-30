KPT Industries consolidated net profit rises 566.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.39% to Rs 26.29 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries rose 566.27% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.39% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.33% to Rs 8.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 105.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

26.2929.67105.97105.4014.3010.2511.3810.912.311.777.446.221.351.054.463.185.530.838.373.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)