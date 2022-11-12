JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kranti Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.09% to Rs 24.85 crore

Net profit of Kranti Industries declined 11.11% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.8525.38 -2 OPM %11.558.98 -PBDT2.191.82 20 PBT1.170.81 44 NP0.720.81 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU