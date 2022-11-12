Kranti Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.09% to Rs 24.85 croreNet profit of Kranti Industries declined 11.11% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.8525.38 -2 OPM %11.558.98 -PBDT2.191.82 20 PBT1.170.81 44 NP0.720.81 -11
