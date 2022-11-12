Kranti Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.09% to Rs 24.85 crore

Net profit of Kranti Industries declined 11.11% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.8525.3811.558.982.191.821.170.810.720.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)