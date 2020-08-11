KRBL consolidated net profit declines 7.63% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.26% to Rs 764.02 croreNet profit of KRBL declined 7.63% to Rs 125.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.26% to Rs 764.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1217.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales764.021217.70 -37 OPM %23.9819.50 -PBDT184.07217.01 -15 PBT166.33199.42 -17 NP125.74136.12 -8
