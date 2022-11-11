KRBL consolidated net profit rises 56.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.21% to Rs 1319.28 croreNet profit of KRBL rose 56.44% to Rs 213.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.21% to Rs 1319.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1053.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1319.281053.69 25 OPM %21.5818.81 -PBDT303.86202.07 50 PBT284.93183.46 55 NP213.10136.22 56
