KRBL consolidated net profit rises 56.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.21% to Rs 1319.28 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 56.44% to Rs 213.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.21% to Rs 1319.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1053.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1319.281053.6921.5818.81303.86202.07284.93183.46213.10136.22

