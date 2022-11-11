Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.79% to Rs 20.94 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 74.79% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.9411.98-9.07-64.94-2.37-9.43-4.06-10.85-4.06-10.85

