Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.79% to Rs 20.94 croreNet Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 74.79% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.9411.98 75 OPM %-9.07-64.94 -PBDT-2.37-9.43 75 PBT-4.06-10.85 63 NP-4.06-10.85 63
