JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Neo Infracon standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.46 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.79% to Rs 9.35 crore

Net loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 40.79% to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.3515.79 -41 OPM %-43.3222.80 -PBDT-5.392.19 PL PBT-6.461.17 PL NP-6.460.44 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements