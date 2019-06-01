Kreon Finnancial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kreon Finnancial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Incap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter
V B Desai Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Harmony Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
IMEC Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 26.09% to Rs 0.17 croreNet Loss of Kreon Finnancial Services reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.09% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.170.23 -26 0.810.72 13 OPM %-511.76-1647.83 --324.69-480.56 - PBDT-0.14-3.87 96 0.10-3.59 LP PBT-0.17-3.89 96 -0.04-3.67 99 NP-0.21-3.95 95 -0.08-3.73 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU