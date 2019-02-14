Kreon Finnancial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nilkanth Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Advent Computer Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Harmony Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 46.67% to Rs 0.22 croreNet Loss of Kreon Finnancial Services reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.220.15 47 OPM %-900.0013.33 -PBDT-0.570.01 PL PBT-0.65-0.01 -6400 NP-0.65-0.02 -3150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU