Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 138.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 188.61% to Rs 2.28 crore

Net profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 138.89% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 188.61% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

