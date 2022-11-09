Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 138.89% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 271.43% in the June 2022 quarter
Sensex spurts 336 pts, consumer durables stocks advance
Sensex slides 483 pts, Nifty below 17000, VIX jumps over 3%
Nifty drops below 16,000; FMCG shares fall for 4th day
TCS implements Lending and Securitization platform for Aadhar Housing Finance
-
Sales rise 188.61% to Rs 2.28 croreNet profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 138.89% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 188.61% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.280.79 189 OPM %48.2546.84 -PBDT1.040.37 181 PBT0.900.36 150 NP0.860.36 139
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU