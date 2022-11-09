Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 138.89% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 188.61% to Rs 2.28 crore

Net profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 138.89% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 188.61% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.280.79 189 OPM %48.2546.84 -PBDT1.040.37 181 PBT0.900.36 150 NP0.860.36 139

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:25 IST

