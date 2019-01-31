Kretto Syscon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anshuni Commercials standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 34.46% in the June 2018 quarter
Sundaram Finance Q1 net profit surges 26% to Rs 141 cr
Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Satin Creditcare Q1 net at Rs 27 cr
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Kretto Syscon remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.170 0 OPM %-5.880 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.05 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU