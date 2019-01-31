JUST IN
Reforms Being Brought To Optimize Capacity Utilization And To Reduce Congestion On Roads
Kretto Syscon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Kretto Syscon remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.170 0 OPM %-5.880 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.05 0

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:20 IST

