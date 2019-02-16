Kridhan Infra consolidated net profit declines 11.09% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 70.63% to Rs 235.28 croreNet profit of Kridhan Infra declined 11.09% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 70.63% to Rs 235.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 137.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales235.28137.89 71 OPM %8.0618.76 -PBDT20.2021.01 -4 PBT10.6612.24 -13 NP9.6210.82 -11
