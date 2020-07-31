Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.56% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net Loss of Kridhan Infra reported to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 320.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.56% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 283.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.38% to Rs 19.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 726.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.09126.7719.03726.75-12.94-4.62-4.419.180.20-14.26-0.4254.61-0.02-21.71-1.3517.66-19.72-320.96-25.01-283.14

