Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit declines 29.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.22% to Rs 40.82 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem declined 29.24% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.22% to Rs 40.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.40.8249.3117.9819.457.158.904.356.092.884.07

