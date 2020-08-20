JUST IN
Business Standard

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit declines 29.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.22% to Rs 40.82 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem declined 29.24% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.22% to Rs 40.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.8249.31 -17 OPM %17.9819.45 -PBDT7.158.90 -20 PBT4.356.09 -29 NP2.884.07 -29

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 09:55 IST

