Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.10 -10 OPM %44.4440.00 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

