Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.090.1044.4440.000.040.040.040.040.030.03

