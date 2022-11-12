Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 18.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.00% to Rs 564.07 croreNet profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 18.83% to Rs 97.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.00% to Rs 564.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 411.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales564.07411.74 37 OPM %27.0331.28 -PBDT153.76131.30 17 PBT122.64113.16 8 NP97.1181.72 19
