Krishna Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Siddha Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Krishna Ventures reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.070 0 0.070.04 75 OPM %100.000 --328.57-1150.00 - PBDT0.08-0.08 LP -0.22-0.46 52 PBT0.08-0.08 LP -0.22-0.46 52 NP0.08-0.08 LP -0.22-0.46 52

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 16:30 IST

