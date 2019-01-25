Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 48.56% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 62.05% to Rs 197.47 croreNet profit of Kriti Industries (India) declined 48.56% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 62.05% to Rs 197.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 121.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales197.47121.86 62 OPM %3.998.39 -PBDT5.037.88 -36 PBT3.546.49 -45 NP2.154.18 -49
