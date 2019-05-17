Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 91.16% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.42% to Rs 117.07 croreNet profit of Kriti Industries (India) declined 91.16% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 117.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.20% to Rs 6.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.97% to Rs 568.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 427.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales117.0795.63 22 568.65427.64 33 OPM %4.958.03 -5.056.84 - PBDT2.155.91 -64 16.4319.71 -17 PBT0.564.50 -88 10.4714.09 -26 NP0.293.28 -91 6.629.22 -28
