Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 91.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of (India) declined 91.16% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 117.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.20% to Rs 6.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.97% to Rs 568.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 427.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

