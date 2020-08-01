Krypton Industries standalone net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.60% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries declined 19.35% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.60% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.81% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.17% to Rs 28.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

6.168.2828.5236.1813.8015.1010.699.980.720.892.012.50-0.040.380.290.910.250.310.690.93

