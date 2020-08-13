KSK Energy Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of KSK Energy Ventures reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 592.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2818.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 731.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.87 -100 01.74 -100 OPM %064.37 -0-334.48 - PBDT-0.29129.67 PL 0.30-9.71 LP PBT-0.30129.65 PL 0.26-9.77 LP NP-0.30-592.53 100 -2818.27-731.95 -285
