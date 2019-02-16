JUST IN
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 26300.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company rose 26300.00% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.12 -100 OPM %0-8.33 -PBDT3.360.03 11100 PBT3.330.01 33200 NP2.640.01 26300

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:22 IST

