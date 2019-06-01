Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Britannia Industries Q3 up 14 pc at Rs 300 cr
N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Minda Industries Q3 profit up 17 pc to Rs 69 cr
-
Sales rise 55.00% to Rs 2.79 croreNet Loss of Kunststoffe Industries reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.00% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 183.33% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 11.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.791.80 55 11.9810.54 14 OPM %-31.18-74.44 -5.090.47 - PBDT-0.84-1.30 35 0.740.20 270 PBT-0.27-0.59 54 0.570.18 217 NP-0.33-0.59 44 0.510.18 183
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU