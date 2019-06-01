JUST IN
Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 55.00% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net Loss of Kunststoffe Industries reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.00% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 183.33% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 11.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.791.80 55 11.9810.54 14 OPM %-31.18-74.44 -5.090.47 - PBDT-0.84-1.30 35 0.740.20 270 PBT-0.27-0.59 54 0.570.18 217 NP-0.33-0.59 44 0.510.18 183

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 16:58 IST

