Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 3.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.30% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.293.1512.2311.110.380.380.360.370.280.27

