Tata Motors drops after weak Q4 result
Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.09% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net loss of Kusam Electrical Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.09% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 206.67% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.14% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.911.36 -33 5.513.67 50 OPM %-10.9915.44 -13.794.90 - PBDT-0.090.23 PL 0.800.29 176 PBT-0.120.20 PL 0.710.21 238 NP-0.140.14 PL 0.460.15 207

