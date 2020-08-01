Kush Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.32% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Kush Industries reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.17% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.19 -26 0.331.23 -73 OPM %-242.86-110.53 --200.00-25.20 - PBDT1.76-0.16 LP 1.51-0.15 LP PBT1.74-0.18 LP 1.41-0.25 LP NP1.74-0.18 LP 1.41-0.25 LP
