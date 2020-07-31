JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kushal reports standalone net loss of Rs 86.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 79.10% to Rs 26.80 crore

Net loss of Kushal reported to Rs 86.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.10% to Rs 26.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.61% to Rs 180.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 358.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.80128.23 -79 180.56358.29 -50 OPM %-311.013.09 --37.706.94 - PBDT-82.323.17 PL -70.9521.70 PL PBT-86.040.94 PL -80.4114.25 PL NP-86.044.17 PL -80.4113.31 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 07:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU