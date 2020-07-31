Kushal reports standalone net loss of Rs 86.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 79.10% to Rs 26.80 croreNet loss of Kushal reported to Rs 86.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.10% to Rs 26.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.61% to Rs 180.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 358.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.80128.23 -79 180.56358.29 -50 OPM %-311.013.09 --37.706.94 - PBDT-82.323.17 PL -70.9521.70 PL PBT-86.040.94 PL -80.4114.25 PL NP-86.044.17 PL -80.4113.31 PL
