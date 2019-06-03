Kushal standalone net profit rises 0.24% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.66% to Rs 128.23 croreNet profit of Kushal rose 0.24% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.66% to Rs 128.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 240.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.97% to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 64.41% to Rs 358.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1006.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales128.23240.38 -47 358.291006.61 -64 OPM %3.09-0.40 -6.941.62 - PBDT3.173.49 -9 21.7035.63 -39 PBT0.943.36 -72 14.2535.07 -59 NP4.174.16 0 13.3127.71 -52
