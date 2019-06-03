Kushal standalone net profit rises 0.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.66% to Rs 128.23 crore

Net profit of rose 0.24% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.66% to Rs 128.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 240.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.97% to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 64.41% to Rs 358.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1006.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

128.23240.38358.291006.613.09-0.406.941.623.173.4921.7035.630.943.3614.2535.074.174.1613.3127.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)