Kwality Credit & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net loss of Kwality Credit & Leasing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.11 36 0.620.61 2 OPM %-6.67-45.45 -1.610 - PBDT-0.010.02 PL 0.010.07 -86 PBT-0.010.02 PL 0.010.07 -86 NP-0.010.02 PL 0.010.05 -80

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 16:29 IST

