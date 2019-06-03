Kwality reports standalone net loss of Rs 497.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 93.35% to Rs 113.65 croreNet loss of Kwality reported to Rs 497.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.35% to Rs 113.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1708.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2947.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 71.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 68.93% to Rs 2089.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6724.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales113.651708.96 -93 2089.236724.85 -69 OPM %-396.618.00 --126.117.28 - PBDT-456.9269.64 PL -2818.35269.68 PL PBT-491.0136.74 PL -2948.45144.12 PL NP-497.551.29 PL -2947.5871.11 PL
