L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 1.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 1.51% to Rs 72.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 581.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 573.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.581.03573.9118.4120.15111.21115.7891.3494.6272.1571.08

