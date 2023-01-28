L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 1.51% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 13.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Consumer goods shares edge higher
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit rises 2662.50% in the December 2022 quarter
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.24% to Rs 581.03 croreNet profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 1.51% to Rs 72.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 581.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 573.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales581.03573.91 1 OPM %18.4120.15 -PBDT111.21115.78 -4 PBT91.3494.62 -3 NP72.1571.08 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU