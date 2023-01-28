JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 1.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.24% to Rs 581.03 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 1.51% to Rs 72.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 581.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 573.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales581.03573.91 1 OPM %18.4120.15 -PBDT111.21115.78 -4 PBT91.3494.62 -3 NP72.1571.08 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 17:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU