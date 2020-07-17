L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 72.98% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.77% to Rs 3387.06 croreNet profit of L&T Finance Holdings declined 72.98% to Rs 148.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 548.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 3387.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3594.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3387.063594.54 -6 OPM %54.9171.95 -PBDT-107.76758.40 PL PBT-126.35742.63 PL NP148.31548.79 -73
