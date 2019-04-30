L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 105.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 3304.23 crore

Net profit of rose 105.64% to Rs 552.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 3304.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2740.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.60% to Rs 2232.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1278.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.19% to Rs 12989.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10212.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

