L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 105.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 3304.23 croreNet profit of L&T Finance Holdings rose 105.64% to Rs 552.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 3304.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2740.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.60% to Rs 2232.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1278.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.19% to Rs 12989.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10212.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3304.232740.60 21 12989.7210212.73 27 OPM %76.1566.42 -74.2967.50 - PBDT763.22379.37 101 3101.601497.69 107 PBT749.36366.18 105 3051.981445.76 111 NP552.12268.49 106 2232.031278.35 75
