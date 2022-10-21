L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 81.42% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.07% to Rs 3138.10 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance Holdings rose 81.42% to Rs 406.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 224.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 3138.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2958.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3138.102958.40 6 OPM %60.6055.64 -PBDT582.64283.84 105 PBT555.55255.85 117 NP406.43224.03 81

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:55 IST

