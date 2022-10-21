L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 81.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.07% to Rs 3138.10 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance Holdings rose 81.42% to Rs 406.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 224.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 3138.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2958.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3138.102958.4060.6055.64582.64283.84555.55255.85406.43224.03

