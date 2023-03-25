L&T Finance Holdings receives RBI nod for scheme of amalgamation

L&T Finance Holdings announced that the Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated 24 March 2023 has accorded it's 'no objection' for the amalgamation of L&T Finance (LTF), L&T Infra Credit (LTICL) and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee (LTMFTL), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company with the Company, by way of merger by absorption pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 read with Section 52 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable regulatory requirements (the Scheme).

