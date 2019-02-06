JUST IN
Business Standard

L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 0.86% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 1113.93 crore

Net profit of L T Foods declined 0.86% to Rs 38.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 1113.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 921.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1113.93921.00 21 OPM %9.809.31 -PBDT82.1569.86 18 PBT65.5958.35 12 NP38.2338.56 -1

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:03 IST

