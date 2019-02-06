L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 0.86% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 34.46% in the June 2018 quarter
R T Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Kretto Syscon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sundaram Finance Q1 net profit surges 26% to Rs 141 cr
IND Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 875.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 1113.93 croreNet profit of L T Foods declined 0.86% to Rs 38.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 1113.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 921.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1113.93921.00 21 OPM %9.809.31 -PBDT82.1569.86 18 PBT65.5958.35 12 NP38.2338.56 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU